Two Macomb officers shot while serving warrant near Western Illinois University: police

The Brief Two Macomb police officers are in critical but stable condition after being shot while serving a warrant near Western Illinois University. The incident occurred Wednesday evening in the 300 block of North Normal Street; details on the warrant and suspects are limited. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area as the investigation continues; there is no active shooter at the university.



Two Macomb police officers are in critical but stable condition after being shot while serving a warrant near Western Illinois University.

According to the Macomb Police Department, there is no active shooter at the university.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening in the 300 block of North Normal Street.

Details on the warrant and the shooting are limited, but the two officers were taken to the hospital. It is unknown if any suspects are in custody at this time.

Authorities urge everyone to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided as they become available.