Naperville bakery 'Moose & Me' hires employees of all abilities

A Naperville bakery wants to showcase the different abilities of their employees, proving that differences are just like sprinkles. They add a touch of color to our lives.

There's no shortage of sweets at Moose & Me Bakery in Naperville. Megan Elder and her husband Justin founded the bakery after adopting two little girls with Down syndrome. Noticing a lack of employment opportunities for those with special needs in the community, the Elders opened the bakery last month on World Down Syndrome Day.

"We wanted to give something where they're proud of what they're doing and what they're creating every day," Justin Elder said.

So far, they have hired eight employees of all abilities, like Sara Brinkman.

"My dream job to be here," she said.

In addition to decorating cookies, Sara helps run the place.

"I work as a cashier. I'm super good with counting money," Sara said.

There's a warmth at Moose & Me Bakery, a space where everyone is welcome and always leaves with a treat and a smile.

"A lot of times people come in and they're like 'I didn't know they could do that' and that's what we're so proud of," Megan Elder said.

In addition to all the grab-and-go sweets, the bakery makes custom sugar cookies for events and custom cakes.

Moose & Me Bakery is located at 3075 Book Road in Naperville. Generous donations made the bakery possible. They are having a trivia night fundraiser in June. Head over to their website for tickets.