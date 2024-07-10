Vehicle explodes in Naperville parking lot leaving man injured

A vehicle exploded in a Naperville parking lot Tuesday night, leaving one person injured.

At about 9:33 p.m., Naperville officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street and Olympus Drive after several residents called to report a loud explosion in the area.

When officers arrived, police located a mangled vehicle and an injured 25-year-old man from Bolingbrook who said he called police because his vehicle exploded in the parking lot of Pioneer Park at 1212 S. Washington Street.

The Naperville Fire Department also responded to the scene and transported the injured man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (630) 548-2955 or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.