The world's largest reindeer is waiting for Santa in Illinois.

The 40-foot tall reindeer is part of a new display of lights in west suburban Naperville. It is so big that it can be seen from I-88 near Naperville Road.

The creators say they were able to build the reindeer in just 10 days.

You can check it out at the lights show leading up through Christmas.

The display costs $10 per car.