Naperville cop fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man during traffic stop

A Naperville police officer fatally shot a man armed with a hatchet Friday morning in the western suburb.

Around 11 a.m., police say the officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road when another vehicle pulled up and a man armed with a hatchet got out and charged the officer.

The officer shot the hatchet-wielding man, police said. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The suspect was a white male in his 20s, according to police. His identify is being withheld while they notify his family.

Police say the officer, who is a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured.

A Naperville police officer fatally shot a man armed with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday, June 3, 2022. | Naperville Police Department

A still image from the officer's body-worn camera shows the suspect wielding a hatchet and charging the officer.

The investigating is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team at 630-434-5653.