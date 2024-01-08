Naperville crash: Man dies after vehicle strikes tree

One person is dead, and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in west suburban Naperville on Sunday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., Naperville police and fire department responded to the intersection of Naper Boulevard and Bayhill Avenue for a crash involving a 2004 Nissan.

An investigation revealed the Nissan was heading northbound on Naper, approaching Bayhill, when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Both the 62-year-old male driver and a 57-year-old male passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger – a 57-year-old from Naperville – later died from his injuries.

The identities of the two men are being withheld at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Naperville police at 630-420-8833.