Naperville duo accused of armed robbery, ATM attack to stay behind bars until trial

The Brief Robbery & Attempted Robbery: Max Bosco, 26, and Emily Frasca, 24, are accused of attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint at a Naperville bank ATM and later robbing a Lisle convenience store of $479. Arrest & Evidence: Police identified and arrested the pair at Bosco’s home; stolen money was later found hidden in Frasca’s bra. Legal Consequences: A judge denied their pretrial release, and they remain in custody ahead of their court dates on April 14 (Bosco) and April 21 (Frasca).



A Naperville duo accused of holding a knife to a woman at a bank ATM and robbing a Lisle convenience store won’t be walking free before trial, a judge ruled.

(From left) Max Bosco, 26, and Emily Frasca, 24. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

What we know:

Max Bosco, 26, and Emily Frasca, 24, appeared in court over the weekend and were denied pre-trial release.

Each is charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony, and one count of attempted armed robbery, a Class 1 felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an attempted armed robbery at a Bank of America in Naperville just after 5:30 p.m. on March 20.

According to prosecutors, a woman was using the drive-up ATM when a masked suspect, later identified as Frasca, approached on foot with a knife and demanded, "Give me your s***." The victim canceled the transaction and drove away before calling police.

Bosco is accused of covering his vehicle’s license plate with duct tape, picking up Frasca, and fleeing the scene.

About 20 minutes later, Lisle police responded to an armed robbery at Quick Stop Pantry in the 4600 block of Old Tavern Road.

Two masked individuals, later identified as Bosco and Frasca, entered the store, authorities said.

Frasca allegedly waited at the counter while Bosco went behind the register. When the clerk opened the till, Bosco pulled a knife and took $479 in cash before the pair fled, prosecutors said.

Naperville police later identified the suspects, and both were taken into custody at Bosco’s home a short time later.

When Frasca was booked into the DuPage County Jail, authorities said they found stolen money hidden in a slit in her bra.

What they're saying:

"A quick trip to the bank or simply working your shift at a local convenience store should never cause anyone to fear for their safety," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "For our communities to thrive, the type of behavior alleged against these two defendants must be met with responsive and experienced law enforcement and, if found guilty, carry serious consequences. Brazenly threatening people at knifepoint will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law. We are all very thankful that neither of the victims were physically harmed. I thank the Naperville Police Department for their outstanding work in the identification and apprehension of the defendants in this case as well as the Lisle Police Department for their efforts and assistance. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Michael Paup, Daniel Orescanin and Michael Pingaj for their efforts in preparing charges against these two defendants."

"Our community will not tolerate those who commit violent crimes and prey on innocent people. The swift apprehension of these armed robbery suspects is a testament to our commitment to holding offenders accountable," said Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres. "I want to commend our officers for their outstanding work in quickly locating and arresting these individuals, as well as for their dedication to the follow-up investigation. I also want to thank the Lisle Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office for their partnership and collaboration in this investigation. Together, we will continue to protect our residents and send a clear message, if you commit violent crimes in our communities, you will be caught, and you will be held accountable."

What's next:

Bosco is scheduled to appear in court on April 14. Frasca's next hearing is set for April 21.