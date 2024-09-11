Naperville duo wanted for criminal damage, burglary incidents: police

The Brief Two male suspects linked to multiple criminal damage and burglary incidents in Naperville. Incidents occurred on Aug. 30, Sept. 3, and Sept. 7 in the 0-100 block of E. Jefferson Avenue. Naperville Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for tips leading to arrests.



Naperville police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people they say are connected to a string of criminal damage and burglary incidents in the city's downtown area.

According to authorities, the incidents occurred on three separate dates: August 30, September 3, and September 7, 2024, in the 0-100 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The organization said all tips remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or visit their website at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

Suspects wanted in Naperville crimes | Provided by police and Crime Stoppers