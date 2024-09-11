Expand / Collapse search

Naperville duo wanted for criminal damage, burglary incidents: police

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 11, 2024 3:04pm CDT
Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people they say are connected to a string of criminal damage and burglary incidents in the city's downtown area.

According to authorities, the incidents occurred on three separate dates: August 30, September 3, and September 7, 2024, in the 0-100 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The organization said all tips remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or visit their website at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.

Suspects wanted in Naperville crimes | Provided by police and Crime Stoppers