Naperville duo wanted for criminal damage, burglary incidents: police
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people they say are connected to a string of criminal damage and burglary incidents in the city's downtown area.
According to authorities, the incidents occurred on three separate dates: August 30, September 3, and September 7, 2024, in the 0-100 block of East Jefferson Avenue.
Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The organization said all tips remain anonymous.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or visit their website at www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.
Suspects wanted in Naperville crimes | Provided by police and Crime Stoppers