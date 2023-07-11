Naperville house fire caused by lightning strike leaves behind $40K in damages

A garage that caught fire after being struck by lightning caused $40,000 in damages Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

Around 3:11 p.m., a homeowner called authorities to report their attached garage was struck by lightning and on fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene in the 1400 block of Lasrsen Lane, they observed flames shooting through the garage roof into the living space above.

By 3:26 p.m., the blaze was deemed under control.

No injuries were reported.

The home was deemed habitable, but the fire is estimated to have caused $40,000 in damages.

Naperville is located 28 miles west of Chicago and home to about 145,000 people.