Naperville man accused of failing to surrender guns after FOID card revoked; police find drugs, guns in home

Bond has been set for a Naperville man accused of illegally possessing two handguns after his FOID card was revoked.

Marcus Wise, 32, has been charged with one count of failing to surrender his FOID card, two counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and one count of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, Naperville police were waiting for a judge to sign a search warrant of Wise's home, when they saw him leave his home, enter a vehicle and commit a traffic violation.

Officers conducted a traffic stop, and took him into custody — as there was an active warrant against him for failing to surrender his guns.

During the execution of a search warrant on Wise's home, officers allegedly found two handguns and cocaine.

"Once Mr. Wise was stripped of his ability to legally own a gun, by law, he is required to relinquish ownership of any guns in his possession," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "It is alleged that Mr. Wise maintained possession of his handguns after he knew he was no longer legally allowed to own them."

Bond was set at $8,000 for Wise.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.