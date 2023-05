Naperville police said they responded to a call of shots fired on Sunday, and found a man who had been beaten up.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found a man on the 1500 block of West Jefferson who had been in a dispute and who was targeted as a result.

He was attacked by multiple people.

No one had been shot, however.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.