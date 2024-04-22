Naperville police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

article

The Naperville Police Department is asking the public for help in locating an 11-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Jeremiah is approximately 5'9" and weighs around 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words "Wicked Witch," light-colored shorts and black Croc shoes.

The last known sighting of Jeremiah was at 1 p.m. on Whispering Hills Drive north of Jefferson Avenue. Police say he may be traveling southward toward Navarone Drive, close to Modaff Road and 87th Street.

If you see Jeremiah, you are asked to call 911 immediately.