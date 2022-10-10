Naperville residents: Expect to hear emergency sirens all week

If you live in Naperville — you'll hear some emergency warning sirens this week.

Officials are doing annual maintenance work.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The sirens will be going off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

RELATED: Tornadoes hit Chicago suburbs of Crest Hill, Joliet, Naperville on Saturday, Weather Service confirms

Officials say the testing is unrelated to the changes made by the siren manufacturer that happened after no sirens went off back in July — when an EF0 Tornado hit the area.

