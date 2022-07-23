Tornadoes hit Chicago suburbs of Crest Hill, Joliet, Naperville on Saturday, Weather Service confirms

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes hit the Chicago area on Saturday morning – one that went through Crest Hill and Joliet, and another in Naperville. The same storm flooded roads all over the Chicago area, particularly in Lake County.

The tornado that started in Crest Hill tracked into the north side of Joliet before lifting. It was an EF-0 with peak winds of 70 mph.

The tornado that hit the southwest side of Naperville has also been assigned a preliminary EF-0 rating with peak estimated winds of 80 mph.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR MORE CONTENT

No injuries were reported in either tornado.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office shared photos showing flooding in the Lake Bluff area that led to the closure of Route 41.

More severe weather is expected in Chicago and the suburbs on Saturday night.