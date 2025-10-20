Naperville shooting suspect still on the run after cutting off ankle monitor

The Brief Giovanni Portillo, 31, is wanted by the FBI and Naperville police in connection with a 2021 shooting outside a west suburban strip mall. Portillo was arrested and charged but later cut off his ankle monitor and vanished. Authorities say tips have been scarce and are asking the public for help locating him.



A brazen shooting outside a strip mall has a 31-year-old Oswego man on the run from the FBI and Naperville police.

FOX 32’s Dane Placko has more on why Giovanni Portillo is on the Chicago division's "Most Wanted List."

What we know:

FBI Chicago and the Naperville Police Department are looking for 31-year-old Giovanni Portillo in connection with a shooting that took place outside a west suburban strip mall five years ago.

"This person, in broad daylight at a heavily populated area where there's restaurants and other stores, decides to open fire in this area, putting our entire community that's in that area in danger," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. "[He] needs to be held accountable for that."

Arres walked us through how the shooting took place.

"May of 2021, near the 600 block of South Route 59 in our town, we had a young man and his girlfriend walking towards a strip mall in that area, and as they approached that strip mall, allegedly, Mr. Portillo and one of his associates approached them, and at that time, Mr. Portillo started firing gunshots at this person that was walking in towards the strip mall there and was hit. Multiple times," Arres said.

The victim survived and Portillo escaped.

"The investigation revealed that Mr. Portillo and his associate were, it appeared, waiting at a nearby business in that same strip mall. And as the victim approached, that's when they got out. They had actually driven to the area on a dirt bike type vehicle that day to get there. And that's how they left the scene as well," Arres said.

A few days later, Naperville police arrested him at an intersection in Aurora, and DuPage County prosecutors charged him with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

"So he gets arrested and then, in July of 2021, posts bond and has a monitoring device placed on him at that time," Arres said.

Here is where the case takes a turn.

"So later on, around September of 2021, it's learned that Mr. Portillo cut his ankle bracelet off and that was the last time anybody had seen him," Arres said. "It's not safe to have somebody like that in our community or any community where he may be right now. So we need the public's help. If they [see] him, they can call us, they call their local police department, help us and the FBI apprehend him."

The problem is investigators have had very few tips or leads to go on. That’s why they are asking for your help in finding this fugitive.

"Here's what I'll tell you though: I've been a police officer — in my 25th year right now — more than one person has seen Giovanni since he's cut his bracelet off, and I would even venture to say just based on experience, probably within the last couple months. So I would ask those people, think about your families, other people's families if you see him. Call us. That's what's going to solve this case and have him held accountable," Arres said.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act.

Portillo's last known address is in the 50 block of Pasadena Drive in Oswego. He is described as a white male, about 5-foot-2, weighing around 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

If you have information regarding this case, you can contact FBI Chicago at 800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.