Naperville shooting: Man wounded, suspect on the run

A shooting in Naperville has left one man wounded and police are still searching for the suspect.

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Inland Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown, according to Naperville police.

The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect knew each other, but it is unclear what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and officers are following up on leads to locate the suspect.

Police said there is no apparent threat to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Naperville police at 630-548-2955 or by email at napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.