Second suspect arrested months after man shot in leg, robbed in Naperville

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly discharging a firearm and robbing a victim in Naperville earlier this year.

Kanyon J. Hardy, 19, faces three felony counts of armed robbery.

At about 1:35 p.m. on April 16, Naperville police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2500 block of Leach Drive for a report about a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital and was later released.

Two offenders fled the area on foot prior to officers arriving at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that the victim and the offenders knew each other prior to the shooting.

The first suspect, a juvenile, was arrested the same day as the shooting and was charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm.

A warrant was issued for the second suspect, Hardy, who is accused of discharging the firearm during the incident.

Forest Park police arrested Hardy on Wednesday.