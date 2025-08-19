Naperville teachers warn of strike as contract talks drag on

Tensions have been rising in suburban Naperville, where more than 1,500 teachers were still working without a contract on Tuesday, and warned that a strike could be days away.

Community Unit School District 203's Board of Education said they're committed to reaching an agreement, but the union said their concerns are still not being addressed.

What we know:

The two sides were still negotiating on Tuesday.

District 203 teachers stood united in demanding a fair contract and warning that time is really running out.

Union leaders said negotiations have dragged on since February, and with the school year underway and no contract in place, negotiations have continued.

Board President Charles Cush said the district is committed to educators, but the union's latest proposal could lead to staff cuts and program reductions.

But teachers said they feel anything but appreciated. Many argued the district has the money to meet their demand, citing budget surpluses and millions in taxpayer abatements.

Parents and students joined in and said Naperville's reputation for excellence depends on teachers who feel supported, not pushed to the brink.

What they're saying:

Cush said a statement on negotiations, "We will be at the negotiating table focused on reaching an agreement. We genuinely believe our offer reflects our shared commitment to our educators and community. We all want the same thing: an environment where everyone feels appreciated and students can get a top-tier education. We are optimistic that by keeping students at the center of our discussions, we can find a way forward together."

Still, if the talks fall through, students could be out of classrooms by next week.