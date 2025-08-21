Naperville teachers set strike for next week amid stalled contract talks

The Brief More than 1,500 Naperville Unit Education Association teachers plan to strike on Tuesday, Aug. 26, after contract talks with District 203 failed to reach an agreement. Union leaders say negotiations have dragged on since February and argue the district has the funds to meet demands, while the board warns the union’s proposal could force staff cuts and program reductions. Both sides say they are committed to students, but tensions remain high as teachers, parents, and community members push for a fair contract and stability in schools.



Naperville teachers announced they have set a strike date for next week amid continued contract negotiations.

What we know:

The Naperville Unit Education Association said it would strike on Tuesday, August 26 after meeting with the Naperville School District 203 Board for the third time this week for a contract agreement.

The backstory:

Tensions have been rising in suburban Naperville, where more than 1,500 teachers were still working without a contract on Tuesday, and warned that a strike could be days away.

Community Unit School District 203's Board of Education said they're committed to reaching an agreement, but the union said their concerns are still not being addressed.

Union leaders said negotiations have dragged on since February, and with the school year underway and no contract in place, negotiations have continued.

Board President Charles Cush said the district is committed to educators, but the union's latest proposal could lead to staff cuts and program reductions.

But teachers said they feel anything but appreciated. Many argued the district has the money to meet their demand, citing budget surpluses and millions in taxpayer abatements.

Parents and students joined in and said Naperville's reputation for excellence depends on teachers who feel supported, not pushed to the brink.

What they're saying:

The following statement is attributable to NUEA President Ross Berkley:

"We have always said a strike is our last resort. However, after months of bargaining, overwhelming community support and the board’s refusal to make meaningful progress, we have reached a point where we may have no other choice. As a result, we have set our official strike date.

We are announcing our date now because we want to make sure our community has as much time as possible to make arrangements for their children. We are preparing to begin a strike on Tuesday unless the board reverses course and offers a fair agreement that values educators, supports our students and provides the stability our community deserves.

Instead of maintaining fair compensation for the important work educators have always done, the board is now disregarding the voices of educators, parents and students who have repeatedly called for a fair compensation and stability in our schools. The board’s latest proposals are significantly lower than its previous base salary proposals, reducing the value of the work historically performed by our teachers and the worth of our profession."

"Our top priority remains our students and keeping them in classrooms," said Charles Cush, President of the Board of Education. "We are committed to moving forward together. The strength of our district has always come from the unity between our educators and our community, and we are dedicated to preserving that."

What's next:

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on Friday.