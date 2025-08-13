Naperville teachers vote to strike over salaries, proposed schedule changes

The Brief Naperville District 203 teachers voted to authorize a strike but have no immediate plans to walk out. Talks with the school board have stalled over proposed schedule changes and salaries. The next bargaining session is set for Aug. 19.



The union representing Naperville Community Unit School District 203 teachers has voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, though leaders say there are no immediate plans to walk out.

What we know:

The Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA) announced the results Wednesday, granting its bargaining team the authority to call a strike if necessary. The vote comes as negotiations with the District 203 Board of Education continue, with no contract in place since the previous agreement expired June 30. Students are scheduled to return Aug. 14.

"Listen, no one wants to go on strike. In fact, it’s the last thing we want to do. We’d much rather be in our classrooms with our students than out on the picket line. But we’re also willing to do whatever is necessary to make sure our students have the best education possible," NUEA President Ross Berkley said in a statement.

Talks began in February and have stalled over two key issues: proposed changes to the structure of the school day, which union leaders say could shorten learning time and disrupt after-school activities, and salaries that they argue lag behind neighboring districts.

Union leaders said the district’s finances can support their requests, citing a cost analysis showing District 203 has more than 300 days of cash on hand — nearly double the amount recommended by the Illinois State Board of Education.

NUEA represents more than 1,500 teachers and licensed staff serving nearly 16,000 students.

What's next:

The next bargaining session with the board is scheduled for Aug. 19.