Man with gun allegedly trespassed at Naperville apartment after fleeing on foot from stolen vehicle: police

A Hanover Park man armed with a gun is accused of trespassing at a Naperville apartment over the weekend after fleeing from a stolen vehicle.

Jonathan P. Awad, 20, faces one count of possession of a motor vehicle, trespass to a residence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

At about 4:26 a.m. Saturday, Naperville police officers responded to the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive when a stolen motor vehicle was found in a parking lot.

Officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle, but the individual, later identified as Awad, allegedly fled on foot into a nearby apartment unit, police said.

Officers discovered that Awad was allegedly not wanted inside the unit and was refusing the resident's request to leave.

The residents then left the apartment without incident, leaving Awad alone inside. The residents told police that Awad allegedly showed a handgun to several residents in the unit.

At that time, crisis negotiators and the Naperville Police Department Special Response Team responded to the scene.

After several hours, the suspect voluntarily exited the apartment unit and was placed under arrest without incident.