Naperville woman arrested for reckless homicide after woman dies in motorcycle crash

A Naperville woman was arrested earlier this month in connection with a crash that left another woman dead.

Adrienne Wheeler, 37, is facing several charges, including reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, failure to signal when required, improper lane usage and making an improper U-turn on a roadway, according to prosecutors.

The incident occurred on May 1 at approximately 5 p.m. when Aurora police were dispatched to the intersection of Butterfield Road and Savannah Drive to respond to a motorcycle crash.

Initial investigations revealed that Wheeler was allegedly driving a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Butterfield Road when she attempted a U-turn in the roadway. At that time, a 1990 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, also heading eastbound, collided with the driver's side of the Suburban.

Traffic Crash Investigators determined that Wheeler was making a food delivery and had intended to turn left from a private strip mall onto westbound Butterfield Road.

After being delayed by a vehicle in front of her, Wheeler reportedly switched lanes to turn right and proceeded eastbound on Butterfield. Just moments later, she attempted a U-turn from the curbside lane to head westbound on Butterfield, inadvertently entering the path of the motorcycle traveling in the median lane of eastbound Butterfield.

During the crash, Nicole Ross, a 29-year-old passenger on the motorcycle, was ejected and subsequently struck by a third vehicle traveling westbound on Butterfield.

A warrant for Wheeler's arrest was issued on Sept. 19, and she was taken into custody on Oct. 2. The following day, Wheeler attended a pretrial release hearing and was granted release by the court.