NASA conducts low-altitude flight over Chicago area Wednesday

NASA’s DC-8 flew over Chicago and the city's surrounding areas for a research project on Wednesday.

The scientific research project with NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center (NOAA) is called AEROMMA. The project aims to study atmospheric emissions and reactions observed in both megacities and marine areas.

Flyovers are done conducted at a safe altitude to avoid harming the public, wildlife, and infrastructure, according to NOAA.

(Kirsten Boogard/NASA)

People sensitive to loud noises should be mindful of the flyover schedule.

Follow the DC-8 aircraft in real time by: