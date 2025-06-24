NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2025 guide: How to keep up with the action

Preparations for the third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race are rounding the final turn as July is just a week away.

Here is FOX 32's guide to help with navigating the fast-paced weekend of July 5 and 6, along with making sure Chicago drivers don't make any wrong turns.

Race Day schedule

Like last year, both of the main races will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with the practice and qualifying races set for Saturday morning.

Xfinity Series Practice Race : Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Xfinity Qualifying Race : Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Practice : Saturday at 12 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Full races:

The Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race: 3:30 p.m.

Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series Race: 1 p.m.

Course layout

The course for this year’s race will stay the same as last year's and will wrap around DuSable Lakeshore Drive, South Colombus Drive, East Balbo Drive, East Congress Plaza Drive, South Michigan Avenue and East Jackson Drive.

2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race map

NASCAR pre-race activities

Sunday, June 29, 1:10 p.m. - NASCAR first pitch at White Sox versus San Francisco Giants — NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Nick Sanchez will throw the first pitch at Rate Field.

Wednesday, July 2, 6 p.m. - Hosted at Grant Park, and in partnership with Chicago Gourmet, dine right on the finish line with a five-course menu and drinks for $250. — Dinner on the Track with Chicago Gourmet Hosted at Grant Park, and in partnership with Chicago Gourmet, dine right on the finish line with a five-course menu and drinks for $250.

Thursday, July 3, 7:05 p.m. - NASCAR at the Cubs— Cubs vs Guardians at Wrigley Field.

Music

Zac Brown Band is set to headline on Saturday night, July 5 for all ticket holders.

They will be located right next to the Start/Finish line on the Busch Light Summer Series Stage.

Street closures

Monday, June 30: Full closure of Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. Full closure of Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Full closure of Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Wednesday, July 2: ( Beginning at 10 p.m.) Full Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd., from Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Full closure of northbound Indiana from 13th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Thursday, July 3: Full closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Full closure of Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr. Full closure of Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Thursday, July 3: (Beginning at 10 p.m.) Full closure of northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Full Closure of northbound and southbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from south of Monroe St. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr. from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Chicago streets to remain open

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Tickets

Grounds: Standing room for viewers across the entire track.

Grounds tickets include a ticket to the Zac Brown Band concert on Saturday Night. Sunday visitors can still attend the concert on Saturday, but not the Saturday race.

Saturday Price (As of 6/23): $123.08

Sunday Price (As of 6/23): $123.08

Weekend Price (As of 6/23): $186.48

There is a 20 percent discount offered by NASCAR and GOVX for Military, First Responders, Medical Service Employees, and Teachers for weekend passes.

Reserved: Reserved bench seats with various views of the action.

Reserved includes a ticket to the Zac Brown Band concert on Saturday Night.

Weekend Price (As of 6/23): $247.40

Michigan: Views of Turns 9, 10, 11

Turn 8: Views of Turns 8 & 9

Congress: Views of Turns 9 & 10

Front Stretch Premier Reserved: Reserved chairs seats at the heart of the race.

Near Fan Plaza (See Map)

For more information about the weekend, visit the NASCAR Chicago website.