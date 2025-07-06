NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2025: When will streets reopen?

As the third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race is coming to a close, Chicago's streets will begin to reopen.

Below is a list of when each street will reopen.

July 7

DuSable Lake Shore Drive Northbound at 6:00 a.m.

Michigan Avenue Northbound and Southbound at 10:00 a.m.

July 8

Roosevelt Road Westbound and Eastbound at 6:00 a.m.

Indiana Avenue Northbound at 6:00 a.m.

Monroe Street at 6:00 a.m.

Columbus Drive Northbound and Southbound at 6:00 a.m.

Jackson Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 10 p.m.

Roosevelt Road Westbound and Eastbound at 11:59 p.m.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive Southbound at 11:59 p.m.

July 9

Congress Plaza Drive Northbound and Southbound at 8:00 p.m.

July 10

Jackson Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 10:00 p.m.

July 11

Balbo Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 6:00 a.m.

Ida B. Wells Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 11:59 p.m.

Columbus Drive Northbound and Southbound at 11:59 p.m.

July 14

Balbo Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 11:59 p.m.

For more information about this year's race, check out our guide.