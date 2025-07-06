Expand / Collapse search

NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2025: When will streets reopen?

By Lauren Westphal
Published  July 6, 2025 4:39pm CDT
Chicago
CHICAGO - As the third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race is coming to a close, Chicago's streets will begin to reopen.

Below is a list of when each street will reopen.

July 7

  • DuSable Lake Shore Drive Northbound at 6:00 a.m.
  • Michigan Avenue Northbound and Southbound at 10:00 a.m.

July 8

  • Roosevelt Road Westbound and Eastbound at 6:00 a.m.
  • Indiana Avenue Northbound at 6:00 a.m.
  • Monroe Street at 6:00 a.m.
  • Columbus Drive Northbound and Southbound at 6:00 a.m.
  • Jackson Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 10 p.m.
  • Roosevelt Road Westbound and Eastbound at 11:59 p.m.
  • DuSable Lake Shore Drive Southbound at 11:59 p.m.

July 9

  • Congress Plaza Drive Northbound and Southbound at 8:00 p.m.

July 10

  • Jackson Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 10:00 p.m.

July 11

  • Balbo Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 6:00 a.m.
  • Ida B. Wells Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 11:59 p.m.
  • Columbus Drive Northbound and Southbound at 11:59 p.m.

July 14

  • Balbo Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 11:59 p.m.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

