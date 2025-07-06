NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2025: When will streets reopen?
CHICAGO - As the third annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race is coming to a close, Chicago's streets will begin to reopen.
Below is a list of when each street will reopen.
July 7
- DuSable Lake Shore Drive Northbound at 6:00 a.m.
- Michigan Avenue Northbound and Southbound at 10:00 a.m.
July 8
- Roosevelt Road Westbound and Eastbound at 6:00 a.m.
- Indiana Avenue Northbound at 6:00 a.m.
- Monroe Street at 6:00 a.m.
- Columbus Drive Northbound and Southbound at 6:00 a.m.
- Jackson Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 10 p.m.
- Roosevelt Road Westbound and Eastbound at 11:59 p.m.
- DuSable Lake Shore Drive Southbound at 11:59 p.m.
July 9
- Congress Plaza Drive Northbound and Southbound at 8:00 p.m.
July 10
- Jackson Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 10:00 p.m.
July 11
- Balbo Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 6:00 a.m.
- Ida B. Wells Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 11:59 p.m.
- Columbus Drive Northbound and Southbound at 11:59 p.m.
July 14
- Balbo Drive Eastbound and Westbound at 11:59 p.m.
For more information about this year's race, check out our guide.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.