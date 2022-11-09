NASCAR one step closer to making race through downtown Chicago a reality

NASCAR is one step closer to making their race through the streets of Chicago a reality.

The agency held a ribbon cutting for their new office Wednesday in the Prudential Plaza along North Stetson Avenue.

Next year, NASCAR will hold a race through downtown Chicago.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and organizers are hoping the race will boost post-pandemic tourism.

The two-day event will bring nearly 900 jobs to the city, and NASCAR alone will be spending more than a million dollars before the first flag is waved.

Two-day reserved tickets go on sale Thursday.