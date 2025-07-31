Nathan Forde: 9-year-old reported missing in Elmhurst

The Brief Elmhurst police are searching for 9-year-old Nathan Forde, who was last seen Thursday around 7:30 p.m. riding a red Trek bike on the Illinois Prairie Path near Spring Road. He was wearing a blue Ralph Lauren t-shirt, blue cargo shorts, and multi-colored Crocs at the time he went missing. Authorities urge anyone with information or sightings to call 911 immediately.



A 9-year-old boy was reported missing in Elmhurst on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

Elmhurst Police are searching for Nathan Forde, 9, last seen on his red mid-sized Trek bicycle westbound on the Illinois Prairie Path near Spring Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Forde was last seen wearing a blue Ralph Lauren t-shirt, blue cargo shorts, and multi-colored Crocs.

Anyone who spots the missing child or has any information should call 911 immediately.