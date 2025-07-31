Nathan Forde: 9-year-old reported missing in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Ill. - A 9-year-old boy was reported missing in Elmhurst on Thursday, according to police.
What we know:
Elmhurst Police are searching for Nathan Forde, 9, last seen on his red mid-sized Trek bicycle westbound on the Illinois Prairie Path near Spring Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Forde was last seen wearing a blue Ralph Lauren t-shirt, blue cargo shorts, and multi-colored Crocs.
Anyone who spots the missing child or has any information should call 911 immediately.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Elmhurst Police.