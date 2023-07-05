Expand / Collapse search
Navy Pier fireworks show, concert at Millennium Park scheduled for Wednesday night

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Navy Pier fireworks display, Millennium Park concert scheduled for Wednesday

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Fourth of July may be over, but the fireworks aren't done yet.

Navy Pier's fireworks show is scheduled for Wednesday night honoring America's birthday. 

The city says the show couldn't take place on July 4th because there weren't enough officers to staff the event.

You can check out the big display at sunset.

You can also catch a special Fourth of July-themed concert in Millennium Park ahead of the big Navy Pier show.

The Grant Park Orchestra is holding its "An American Salute" concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

Conductor Christopher Bell selected some of his favorites as well as music from West Side Story and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue