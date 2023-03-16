Navy Pier releases summer calendar

Navy Pier announced its summer calendar Thursday, including Chi-Soul Fest and the return of fireworks every Wednesday and Saturday.

The sky displays will begin Memorial Day weekend and continue through Labor Day.

You can also catch weekly live music in the Navy Pier Beer Garden. House music DJs will be at the Wave Wall Performance platform on Saturdays, along with a live dance performance series.

For those looking to work out, the rush-hour workouts and sunset yoga sessions are also returning in early June.

You can find the complete schedule on the official Navy Pier website.