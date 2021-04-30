Navy Pier reopens today to the public as COVID-19 restrictions soften

Navy Pier reopened Friday with added safety precautions eight months after it closed over the Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indoor shops and attractions remained closed during the pier's phase reopening, however, the rides are running again, including the famous Centennial Wheel.

Friday marks the first time guests have been on the ferris wheel in more than a year, since it stopped in March 2020.

The public are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Access has been restored to the following locations: Navy Pier parking garages, Polk Bros Park, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, North and South Docks, Pier Park (including some rides and attractions), East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises, the Sable hotel, and some restaurants at limited capacity.

To mark the reopening, the pier will stage a 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday in May, at 9 p.m., until the Memorial Day weekend.

"The first show is dedicated to front-line workers and health care professionals for their service and dedication to our community throughout the pandemic... we're bringing back live music we're bringing back fireworks, A little hint of normalcy coming back to Chicago," Navy Pier spokeswoman Payal Patel said.

Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner aid the following safety measures will be in effect:

Guests must wear a face mask at all times while visiting Navy Pier and try to maintain six feet of distance between individuals who are not from the same party. "Those who are sick, have COVID-19 symptoms or diagnosis, or have been exposed to someone with symptoms or diagnosis should stay home or seek medical attention."

"Social Distancing Ambassadors" will be on hand to "cordially remind guests" to practice distancing. The number of people at the indoor and outdoor spaces will be limited "to a number that is proportional and conducive to physical distancing … Gathering of large groups of more than 10 people are strictly prohibited. Guests in violation of these practices will be subject to removal from the premises."

Face masks or coverings will be required for employees while in public spaces. Temperature screenings will be conducted prior to each shift. Cleaning and disinfecting supplies will be provided to staff.

All Pier Park rides and attractions will operate at a limited capacity. Centennial Wheel riders will only be placed in gondolas with those within their party.

