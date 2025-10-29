Video shows 'fireball' incident at Navy Pier restaurant that left woman critically injured; lawsuits filed

The Brief A fire broke out Sept. 24 at Offshore Rooftop restaurant during a corporate event at Navy Pier. Five people are suing, including a woman critically injured with severe burns. The lawsuits claim a restaurant employee poured a combustible liquid onto an open flame.



Five people are suing over a fire last month at a Navy Pier restaurant that left four with burn injuries — one of them critically.

What we know:

Cavanagh Sorich Law Group said the incident took place at a private corporate event hosted by investment firm Nuveen at Offshore Rooftop, a popular lakefront restaurant, on Sept. 24.

According to the complaints, the fire started at a food station where guests were roasting marshmallows for s’mores. The suits allege a restaurant employee poured a combustible accelerant, possibly alcohol, onto the open flame, sparking a "fireball" that set guests on fire.

'Fireball' explosion and critically injured victim Kira Bond | Provided

One of the victims, 25-year-old Kira Bond, suffered critical injuries and remains under treatment after surgeries and skin grafts at Stroger Hospital’s burn unit. Another guest, 44-year-old Lisa Segner, was also hospitalized with burns.

Two others — Peter Gianaris and Fernando Ramirez — were treated for less severe burns but said they were traumatized by the scene. A fifth plaintiff, Philip Segner, filed a loss of consortium claim on behalf of his wife.

The lawsuits name Offshore Rooftop’s management company, Maverick Hotels and Restaurants, LLC, and general manager Laurent Boisdron as defendants.

What they're saying:

Attorneys Timothy Cavanagh and Marc McCallister, in statements, said the "fireball" incident shows "clear negligence" and "a disregard for guest safety."

"The video is horrifying to watch. One second the plaintiffs are standing around enjoying a lovely work event at the rooftop restaurant and then suddenly the flames shoot up, and they are on fire. The physical and emotional wounds from this will last a lifetime. The recovery will be very difficult," said Cavanagh. "There was clear negligence as well as disregard for the safety of the guests. It is obvious the employee was not properly trained or supervised to work around an open flame which is an inherently dangerous situation and put guests at risk of serious harm."

"This is a well-known restaurant attracting guests from around the United States who visit Navy Pier. It hosts many private functions like this one. Guests have a right to expect that the defendants operate the facility in a safe manner," said McCallister. "Instead, they unnecessarily poured a combustible accelerant on the open flame creating a fireball."

What's next:

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for physical and emotional harm.

Bond and her attorney will speak at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to announce the lawsuits. We will stream the event in the video player at the top of this story.