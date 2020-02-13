NBA legends hold All-Star events in Chicago

People are gathering in Chicago to celebrate Dwyane Wade, along with some of the other NBA greats for the All-Star weekend.

Some current and former stars held events throughout the city Thursday night.

At Kings Dining and Entertainment in Lincoln Park, Chicagoan and NBA great Isiah Thomas held a fundraiser for The LadyLike Foundation, which promotes womanhood and female empowerment.

At Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Dwyane Wade was in attendance to premiere his documentary “Life Unexpected.”

In the documentary, Wade lifts the veil on his life. He's already ben transparent about his son who now wants to be identified as his daughter, going from Zion to Ziya.

The film delves deep into the personal and professional victories and setbacks throughout Wade's career, featuring never-before-seen home movies and all-access footage shot over the last decade.

“Life Unexpected” premieres on ESPN on Sunday, february 23 at 9 p.m. EST.