Near West Side Homicide: Man shot in chest, hand, self-transports to hospital before death

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot on the Near West Side Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:50 a.m., the man was standing in the 100 block of S. Seeley Avenue, when he was shot several times.

The man sustained one shot to the chest, and two to his right hand.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital, but was later pronounced dead. His name has yet to be released.

Circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.