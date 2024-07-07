2 men wounded after gunman opens fire at gathering on Near West Side: police

Two people were wounded after a gunman opened fire on a crowd on Chicago's Near West Side early Sunday.

At about 2:42 a.m., a group of individuals was at a large gathering in the 2400 block of West Monroe when an unknown offender fired multiple shots toward the crowd, striking two men, police said.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to an area hospital, also in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.