Woman shoots man during fight on Chicago's Near West Side: police

A man was shot during a domestic dispute on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:18 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Adams Street.

According to police, a 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation. During the altercation, the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in the right thigh.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was reported to be in good condition. The woman was taken to Rush University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Area Three detectives are currently investigating the incident, which police say appears to be domestic in nature.