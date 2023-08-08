Nearly 100 incidents reported so far this years against Chicago area letter carriers

Violence against postal workers is on the rise and on Tuesday, there's a rally calling for change.

There have been close to 100 incidents of violence this year against letter carriers in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs.

This comes on the heels of a mail carrier being shot in the leg on the Northwest Side last week in a robbery.

Police recovered video of a car wanted in connection with the shooting,

In the video, a white Kia is seen speeding away from the scene in the 3200 block of North Kildare.

On the same day, a second armed robbery of a mail carrier happened on Sawyer 15 minutes later.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.

Tuesday's rally is organized by Congressman Danny Davis and the top brass from the National Association of Letter Carriers.

They say something has to be done.

"We don't see any law enforcement postal police out there, what are we to do? You know, they don't know if they're going to be the next victim. So, we're looking for ways that we can let the workforce know that there are measures out there that the United States Postal Service is taking, the Congress, you know, city, elected officials, something, whatever it is, that someone is out there doing something for us. Right now, we don't see that," said Ellie Foster, VP of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The rally will take place at 2850 S. Wabash at 6:30 p.m.