Nearly 1,500 migrants waiting placement in Chicago police stations, 382 waiting at O'Hare Airport

A facility on Chicago's Northwest Side will now serve as a temporary shelter for migrants.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago facility is located at 3034 W. Foster Ave. and is the latest building to be transformed into housing for asylum seekers.

City officials say they continue to identify potential shelter locations on city-owned property as well as other options to open new shelters.

It is unclear at this time how many people will be moved there, but the city says it will be a large number.

As of Tuesday, there are 6,659 residents in city shelters with 1,878 people awaiting placement.

Of the 1,878 people waiting, 1,496 are in CPD districts and 382 are at O'Hare.

Chicago has received over 13,500 new migrants since last August. Over 400 buses of migrants have arrived in Chicago, with another one expected later Tuesday.