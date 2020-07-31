Nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21 deaths

Health officials announced Friday 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 21 additional deaths due to the disease.

Friday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 178,837 cases and 7,495 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,782 specimens for a total of 2,699,568.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 3.9%, health officials said.