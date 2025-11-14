Nearly 21 years later, arrest made in Chicago cold case murder: police

The Brief Chicago Police charged 68-year-old David Barklow with first-degree murder in the 2004 killing of Kent Projansky after new forensic technology linked him to the crime. Barklow, who lived across the street from the victim, fled the U.S. to Ecuador in 2019 after being initially released; he was located in Peru in 2025 and extradited to Chicago. Investigators connected Barklow to a duffel bag containing bloody clothes and the murder weapon, with forensic evidence matching both him and the victim.



Chicago Police have secured murder charges against a suspect who fled the country during an investigation in 2004.

What we know:

On Dec. 18, 2004, Kent Projansky, 40, was shot and killed inside his apartment in the 1100 block of N. Dearborn in the Near North neighborhood.

Officers responded to the incident immediately and began processing evidence, including two shell casings found near the victim.

Within the first few days of the investigation, police responded to a report of a duffel bag found inside a garbage can on the Northwest Side that contained bloody clothes and a firearm that matched the firearm used in Projansky's murder.

Now-retired Police Officer Christopher Lappe notified detectives about the possible connection. The evidence was processed, and a link was determined between the two cases.

Detectives assigned to the case were unable to find a suspect with the evidence, and the case went cold.

In 2017, now-retired Detective James Browne took another look at the case. He resubmitted all evidence to be processed, and, due to new technology, a suspect was identified.

David Barklow, who had lived across the street from Projansky at the time of the murder, was identified as the offender.

David Barklow, 68 (Chicago Police Department)

Barklow was arrested on Oct. 16, 2019, but he was released without charges while detectives waited for confirmation of a forensic link.

The lab was able to confirm a link between Barklow, the firearm and clothing found inside the recovered duffel. Blood inside the duffel was also matched to the victim.

While detectives continued the investigation, Barklow fled the country in December 2019. In early 2022, detectives learned that Barklow had moved to Ecuador.

An arrest warrant was secured for first degree murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In April 2025, Investigative Response Team Detectives John Campbell and Jeff Rodenberg learned that Barklow had traveled from Ecuador to Peru.

Now 68, Barklow was extradited and arrived in Chicago on Friday.

He has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one issuance of a warrant.

What's next:

Barklow's next court hearing is scheduled for Saturday.