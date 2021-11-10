Nearly 4 dozen survivors of Chicago police torture testify in effort to overturn man's conviction

Nearly four dozen survivors of Chicago police torture took to the witness stand Wednesday in an effort to overturn a man's conviction.

Detectives John Holloran and James O'Brien were also scheduled to testify under oath. The two men are accused of beating Marcellus Pittman until he falsely confessed to shooting a police officer.

Pittman was granted an early release last year because of a heart condition and COVID-19.

He was originally set to be released from prison in 2031.

Pittman's attorney is looking to overturn his conviction by proving coercion.

The city of Chicago has already paid more than $50 million to settle a handful of cases involving Holloran and O'Brien.