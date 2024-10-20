Nevada man arrested for arson in Rosemont Target store fire, officials say

The Brief A 56-year-old man, Denny Ellis of Nevada, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson after a fire at a Rosemont Target store on Oct. 17. The fire caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage, with extensive smoke, water, and fire damage to the store's interior. The store remains closed for cleanup, and authorities are encouraging those affected by the fire to contact the Rosemont Public Safety Department.



A 56-year-old Nevada man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire that severely damaged a Target store in Rosemont.

The fire occurred shortly before noon Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Target located at 7000 Mannheim Road.

Before fire crews arrived, Target employees attempted to extinguish the flames in the diaper aisle using a fire extinguisher and activated sprinkler heads, but were unsuccessful, according to the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

All the workers and customers were evacuated safely and no one was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the fire. Crews found extensive damage to the store’s interior from the flames, water, and smoke, which also affected much of the store.

According to the public safety department, early estimates indicate a merchandise loss of at least $1.5 million.

Multiple agencies assisted in the fire investigation, and a suspect, 56-year-old Denny Ellis, was identified and charged with arson.

Authorities used license plate readers to track Ellis' vehicle to Elk Grove Village.

Ellis was taken into custody and charged on Oct. 19 with aggravated arson, a Class X felony.

He was transported to bond court on Sunday and is currently being held by the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. Future court dates for Ellis have not yet been determined, officials said.

The Target store remains closed due to the damage and current cleanup that is taking place.

Anyone who was impacted by the fire is urged to contact the Rosemont Public Safety Department.