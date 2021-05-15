'Never thought I'd be going to prom': Hundreds enjoy a special night at Soldier Field

It was a prom like none other. A thousand Noble Charter School seniors arrived at Soldier Field, dressed to impress.

"My sister and mom helped me. We stayed up four days to design my dress. I’m so happy, I never thought I’d be going to prom," said senior Elizabeth Cantu.

Senior Shawana Coker was wearing orange in honor of her father, who died when she was five.

"My dad’s favorite color was orange," Coker said. "Today I’m living it up for him."

It was all done COVID safe, with no dancing or eating. Students got temperature checks at the door and wore masks throughout. They also had a DJ to help keep the party going.

On the field, it was all access to capture the best photo, and to see yourself on the Soldier Field jumbotron. In the stands were Noble Network teachers excited to see students after nearly a year of mostly virtual learning.

"This is also a reunion of sorts," said Noble Schools CEO Constance Jones. "It’s an opportunity for teachers and students to come together, celebrate, show love for one another."

Students also toured the visitor’s locker room all decked out with Noble Network Sport Team jerseys.

Despite a challenging year amid Covid, this class of 2021 is now inspired to reach higher heights. Noble network operates 18 public charter schools city wide, serving over 12,000 students. At least 90 percent of the graduates this year have been accepted to attend college.