New affordable housing coming to Humboldt Park

A dedication ceremony on Friday marked the opening of some new affordable housing in Humboldt Park.

The nine-story building features 64 units and is dedicated to the memory of a Puerto Rican freedom fighter.

The $40 million dollar project is roughly 60 percent complete.

A number of city leaders were on hand for today's ceremony, and to discuss the impact that new housing will have on the Humboldt Park community.

"This 9-story, 64-unit affordable family apartment building will appropriately honor Pedro Alvizo Campos while also standing as a testament for the importance of affordable housing. It will be a pillar of my administration to truly build affordable housing, protect tenants from evictions, and to create pathways to homeownership," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The mayor has pledged $100 million in new money specifically towards sheltering the unhoused in Chicago.