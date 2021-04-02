New Amtrak routes, improved roads and bridges in Illinois under Biden infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill will connect Chicago rail riders to new cities.

The White House proposal includes $80 billion for Amtrak.

Amtrak released an enhanced service map on Thursday showing what it would do with the money.

Amtrak says it would add a route between Chicago and Rockford that hasn't been done since 1981.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The proposal also includes an added route linking Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Advertisement

The infrastructure plan also includes big spending to repair crumbling bridges and roads in Illinois.

Operating engineers union spokesman Ed Maher appeared on Good Day Chicago on Friday where he said there are 2,300 bridges in Illinois that are considered structurally deficient.

Maher said the Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet, which was among the state's worst, has been improved over the past two years.