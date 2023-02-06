New bill would require Chicago grocery stores, gas stations to hire armed guards

An Illinois lawmaker has introduced a bill that would force some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards.

The Armed Security Protection Act only applies to municipalities with more than two-million residents, which in Illinois, would exclusively mean Chicago.

Under the bill, banks, pawn shops, grocery stores and gas stations must "employ and have on the premises at least one guard during the hours they conduct business with the public."

The bill was introduced by state Rep. Thaddeus Jones, a Democrat from Calumet City.

Jones introduced the same bill in the previous Illinois General Assembly, but it never made it past committee consideration.

The newest version would be implemented in July 2024 if passed.