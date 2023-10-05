New biomedical research center launching in Chicago

A new era of biomedical research is launching in Chicago, thanks to a generous $250 million private investment.

The C-Z Biohub Chicago is on a mission to pioneer innovative treatments for various diseases. This state-of-the-art research center will harness the collective expertise of three of Illinois' leading scientific and technology institutions: the University of Chicago, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Northwestern University.

Governor J.B. Pritzker expressed his optimism about the state's growing prominence on the national and global tech stage.

"Today, our state's rising leadership on the national and global tech stage is clearer than ever. C-Z Biohub Chicago is a beacon to so many others and an example of the growing nexus of partnerships and innovation hubs and public and private universities and national laboratories," Pritzker said.

The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, established by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is the primary contributor to this groundbreaking initiative.