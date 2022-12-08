Texas man sentenced for threatening Joe Biden in 2019

A New Braunfels, Texas man was sentenced Wednesday for making threats in 2019 against then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

William Towery, 55, was sentenced to eight months in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on December 11, 2019, Towery, 55 responded to a text message about a campaign rally where Biden was set to appear.

In his response, Towery said, "I’ll be there and have been practicing my sniping skills all month just for this occasion. If you will be nell [sic] near him you may want to wear something dark to hide the blood splatter."

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez noted during sentencing that words have consequences and words incite others to behave in ways they might not otherwise.