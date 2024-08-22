New Burlington store coming to Chicago this fall
CHICAGO - Burlington Stores is set to open a new location in Chicago this fall.
The store will be located at Hall Plaza, 4628 W. Diversey Ave., on the city’s Northwest Side.
Shoppers can look forward to a "refreshed" store layout and a wide selection of products, including:
- Ladies’ apparel and accessories
- Menswear
- Kids’ and baby items
- Footwear
- Home décor
- Pet care and toys
This new Chicago store will mark Burlington's 42nd location in Illinois.