New Burlington store coming to Chicago this fall

By Jenna Carroll
Published  August 22, 2024 8:39am CDT
Chicago
CHICAGO - Burlington Stores is set to open a new location in Chicago this fall. 

The store will be located at Hall Plaza, 4628 W. Diversey Ave., on the city’s Northwest Side.

Shoppers can look forward to a "refreshed" store layout and a wide selection of products, including:

  • Ladies’ apparel and accessories
  • Menswear
  • Kids’ and baby items
  • Footwear
  • Home décor
  • Pet care and toys

This new Chicago store will mark Burlington's 42nd location in Illinois.