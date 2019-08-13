New cat vaccine could help relieve humans' allergic reactions to them

article

There's new hope for people who want to be cat lovers but find themselves sneezing around felines.

A study set to be published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology says scientists in Zurich, Switzerland have developed a vaccine that is given to cats to aid in relieving allergies in humans.

The vaccine is said to reduce the amount of harmful proteins found in cat fur and dander, which generally trigger a reactive rush of histamines in humans.

The potential antidote, called "Hypocat," neutralizes the protein and causes a cat's own immune system to attack and destroy it.

Researchers hope the vaccine will be available within three years to help reduce allergic reactions in humans -- and help cat owners be able to keep their furry friends.