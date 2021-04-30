New Chicago area expressway cameras still not turned on as shootings continue

The deadliest expressway in Chicagoland is the Dan Ryan.

On Thursday night, a man was shot in an SUV traveling in the outbound lanes near 71st Street.

Now, we are asking where are the cameras the Illinois Department of Transportation announced they had the money to buy two months ago?

The man shot last night is expected to survive, but here is the problem. He is one of several shooting victims this year on Chicago area expressways.

It was February 11th of this year when IDOT announced it was allocating $12.5 million for the state police to upgrade cameras, as well as add license plate readers and software for 47 locations.

Back in February, FOX 32 News reported 27 shootings had occurred on Cook County expressways and three of those were fatal. Since then, the number of shootings has climbed and still there has been no upgraded technology.

The upgrades are part of the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act, named after the postal worker killed on I-57 back in 2019.

"I know we can't get her back but at least we can provide safety for other people," said Alma Hill, clayton’s sister.

Clayton's death is still unsolved.

FOX 32 did reach out to IDOT and Illinois State Police to see when the upgraded technology is coming. We have yet to hear back.